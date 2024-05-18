Ashkan Dejagah announces retirement from football

BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL - JUNE 21: Lionel Messi of Argentina is challenged by Ashkan Dejagah of Iran during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group F match between Argentina and Iran at Estadio Mineirao on June 21, 2014 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Ashkan Dejagah announced his retirement from football at the age of 37.

The attacking midfielder started his career in 2003 in the Hertha BSC II and won the Bundesliga title with Wolfsburg in 2008/09.

He joined Premier League side Fulham on a €2.5 million three-year deal in 2012 but joined Qatari side Al Arabi in a shock move in 2014.

Dejagah represented Germany U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 football teams but opted to play for his homeland international side in the senior level.

He won 59 caps for Team Melli and scored 11 goals. Dejagah represented Iran in two 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, although he did not play in the last.

Dejagah also played for Iranian teams Tractor and Foolad.

“After years of unforgettable moments on the field, it’s time to say goodbye to football. From the very first days when I was playing football in the streets, and when I represented my country in the biggest tournaments, football was more than a game, a love, a journey and a way of life for me,” Dejagah posted on his Instagram account.

“I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to wear the shirt of the respected clubs and my beloved national team. Every game, every goal and every win will forever have a special place in my heart.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to my teammates, coaches, fans and everyone who has supported me throughout this incredible journey! thank you football,” Dejagah said.