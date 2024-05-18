I was close to joining PSV before Feyenoord: Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Voetbalnieuws.nl – ROTTERDAM, Alireza Jahanbakhsh was close to joining PSV before Feyenoord. The player himself announced this in the podcast Kein Geloel. The Iranian’s contract expires next summer and he appears to be in his final months in Rotterdam.

Arne Slot was an important factor for the attacker to choose Feyenoord. Jahanbakhsh knew the coach from their time at AZ. “To be honest, yes. He called me a few months before I came here. He told me that he had been fired from AZ and what his plans were with Feyenoord. He indicated that we would play in the top and I would have a lot of minutes. could make.”

Jahanbakhsh was initially not planning to start working at Feyenoord. “I always liked Feyenoord because of the supporters and the stadium, but to be honest they didn’t have a good year. When I heard what the project and Arne’s plans were, I really liked it.”

In the summer of 2020, a return to the Eredivisie was already close for Jahanbakhsh. “Many people don’t know this, but I was really busy with PSV. I almost went to PSV,” said the player. Ultimately, a transfer to Eindhoven did not happen. “I had had discussions with John de Jong, but they first had to sell players to be able to get new ones.”

Jahanbakhsh will run out of contract with Feyenoord next summer and appears to be leaving the Rotterdam team after three years. The player came over from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021. Under Slot, the attacker from Iran played 105 matches in which he scored seventeen times and prepared a goal sixteen times. With Feyenoord, Jahanbakhsh won the national title once and a cup.