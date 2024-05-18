Taremi assists winner against Braga on final matchday [VIDEO]

Portugoal.net – BRAGA, Porto held onto third spot in the Primeira Liga after a tense 1-0 win against Braga at the Quarry

The Warriors had to win to steal third spot, their chanches dealt a big blow in the 12th minute when Víctor Gómez earned a second booking.

Porto wore the weary hosts down, Otávio hitting the post before Matheus produced a trio of saves to deny Pepê Aquino, Francisco Conceição and Galeno.

There was nothing the goalkeeper could do when the Dragons scored in the 84thminute, Mehdi Taremi’s perfect pass releasing Galeno who notched his 16thgoal of the season.

Braga begin the offseason before returning under Daniel Sousa, Sérgio Conceição’s side set to take on Sporting Clube de Portugal in the Taça de Portugal final.