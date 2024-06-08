Several Iranian football officials arrested in corruption probe [Report]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Several senior officials in Iran football have been arrested over alleged corruption and bribery.

Khodadad Afsharian, head of Iran Football League Referees’ Committee, has been jailed for bribery as well as Soheil Mahdi, head of Iran Football League Organization, and Fariborz Mahmoudzadeh, former head of Iran’s First Division League.

The investigation began with the National Iranian Copper Industries’ complaint against the Mes Rafsanjan club, which catalyzed the initial probe during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

According to local media, several officials have been investigated so far in this case.

Domestic football is very popular in Iran but the corruption scandal has shocked the fans.