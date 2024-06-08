Arne Slot helped me to become a better player: Alireza Jahanbakhsh

UK.sports.yahoo.com – ROTTERDAM, Arne Slot has been officially announced as the new manager of Liverpool, prompting us to take a look into what he’s like as a manager.

With an impressive run at Feyenoord under his belt which saw him guide them to the Eredivisie championship in 2023, Slot is already a proven winner in the game.

To understand his management style both on and off the green, we’ve gathered insights from those who have worked closely with him during his thriving eight-year managerial career, and from what we can gather, it’s looking rather promising. But don’t just take out word for it, here’s what those who know him best have said:

Former Brighton star Alireza Jahanbakhsh has heaped praise on Feyenoord’s manager Arne Slot, crediting him for his development during their time together at AZ. “During my time at AZ, as assistant coach, Arne Slot, was one of the people who helped me to become a better player,” Jahanbakhsh said after his move to Feyenoord.

He didn’t hesitate when Slot called about the transfer: “So when he called and asked if I wanted to come to Feyenoord, I told him I was going to do everything I could to make this transfer. I had no doubts.”

The Iranian forward went on to describe Slot as “the best” in the Netherlands, saying: “He is one of the best managers I’ve ever seen. In football terms, even the best. At the moment, he is the best in the Netherlands.”