I will always remain a Porto fan: Mehdi Taremi

Tasnim – PORTO, Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi says he will always remain a Porto fan.

He bade farewell to the Portuguese team Sunday night, where he scored the winner against Boavista in the dying moments of the match.

The Iranian was on the scoresheet in the Portuguese club’s penultimate match of the season – and its final one in front of the home fans. And it was no ordinary goal from Taremi.

Far from it, the 31-year-old scored late in stoppage time to seal a 2-1 comeback win over Boavista.

Taremi will still be on his way in the summer. But he has at least given the Porto fans something of a parting gift.

“It’s an emotional goal, because it’s my last at the Dragao. I’ll always be a Porto fan on and off the pitch,” Taremi said.

“The most important thing is always to win the match. I’ve always tried to do my best for Porto,” he added.

“It was beautiful to score like that, to win the derby in the final seconds. I’ve always respected the Porto fans, which is why I decided to delay signing my contract [with Inter] for next season,” Taremi concluded.