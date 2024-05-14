Ahmad Nourollahi nets a brace against Al Wasl [VIDEO]

Tasnim – DUBAI, Al Wahda football team ended Al Wasl’s winning run and imposed its first loss in the UAE Pro League on Monday after securing a 4-1 big win at Zabeel Stadium.

Al Wahda needed just five minutes to break the deadlock. Omar Khribin stroked the ball into the back of the net from the penalty spot.

Soufiane Bouftini climbed above Al Wahda’s defense to fire a powerful header into the bottom corner four minutes later.

Ahmad Nourollahi launched a long-range strike that fooled the goalkeeper to give the advantage to Al Wahda in the 62nd minute.

With four minutes remaining, Facundo Daniel scored the third goal and Nourollahi scored the fourth goal in the stoppage time.

The result means that Al Wasl is first with 55 points, while Al Wahda is third with 41 points.