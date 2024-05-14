PGPL: Esteghlal return to top after edging Foolad, Zob Ahan defeat Paykan [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team edged past relegation-threatened Foolad 1-0 here in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Monday.

The Blues returned to top of the table, one point above their archrivals Persepolis.

In the match held at the Azadi Stadium, Iman Salimi found the back of the net with a header just before the hour mark.

In Ahvaz, Nassaji defeated struggling Esteghlal Khuzestan 4-1. Esteghlal Khuzestan reduced to 10 men in the 40th minute.

Zob Ahan also defeated Paykan 1-0 in Isfahan.