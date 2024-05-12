Jahanbakhsh assists as Feyenoord see off 10-man NEC [VIDEO]

Football-oranje.com – NIJMEGEN, NEC were still hoping to overtake Ajax into fifth spot but they knew a win over Feyenoord was required for that.

Just before half time, it was Feyenoord who took the lead with Calvin Stengs given too much space to place a shot into the far corner.

Two minutes into the second half, Kodai Sano equalised for the hosts, but Bram Nuytink was then shown a red card for a last man foul to put NEC down to ten men.

Yankuba Minteh restored Feyenoord’s lead with his tenth goal of the season but NEC once again hit back. Sontje Hansen broke through the Feyenoord defence before slotting past Justin Bijlow.

Ayase Ueda had a frustrating game for Feyenoord up top but it was the Japanese international who scored the winner in the 87th minute. Alireza Jahanbakhsh gave Ueda an unmissable chance and Feyenoord took the three points.

Feyenoord will end the season in second while NEC are heading for the European playoffs in sixth.