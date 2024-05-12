FC Porto win the Invicta Derby with last minute Taremi goal [VIDEO]

Ligaportugal.pt – PORTO, The Dragons beat Boavista FC (2-1) thanks to a goal from Taremi in the 90+8th minute

Emotional until the end in the Porto derby! With over 33 thousand spectators in the stands, Estádio do Dragão witnessed FC Porto’s triumph, secured in the 90+8′, against Boavista FC, in a match from the 33rd round of the Liga Portugal Betclic.

The chequered ones started with an advantage with a beautiful goal from Bruno Lourenço, at the hour mark, but a header from Zé Pedro in the 81st minute restored parity, after Boavista’s Pedro Malheiro was sent off for two yellow cards. Just when everything seemed to be heading for a draw, Taremi appeared in the 90+8′, securing three crucial points for the blue and whites.

With this result, Sérgio Conceição’s side returns to third place with 69 points, one more than SC Braga, precisely the opponent for the blue and whites in the next round. Boavista FC, with 31 points, enters the final round, where they will host FC Vizela, in 14th place, but still without guaranteed permanence.