Alipour assists in Gil Vicente FC win over SC Farense [VIDEO]

Ligaportugal.pt – BARCELOS, For the fourth consecutive match, Gil Vicente FC tasted no defeat! The team from Barcelos hosted and defeated SC Farense 2-0 this Sunday in a match from the 33rd round of the Liga Portugal Betclic.

The goals, scored practically back-to-back, came from the feet of Fujimoto and Félix Correia, in the 17th and 19th minutes, respectively.

With this ninth victory in the league, the Minho side now reaches 36 points and climbs to 11th place, while the Algarve team remains with 37 points in ninth position.