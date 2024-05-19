Jahanbakhsh: Feyenoord is in talks with my agent

Fr12.nl – ROTTERDAM, Alireza Jahanbakhsh did not see the home match against Excelsior as a final farewell. Feyenoord has formally terminated the contract of the 30-year-old attacker, but Jahanbakhsh does not rule out a longer partnership. Both parties are currently still in discussions.

“I have mixed feelings,” Jahanbakhsh begins in conversation with ESPN . ”The past three years have been very good years for me. I had the opportunity to play for this club. Experienced many good and beautiful moments. Officially it’s my farewell, but you never know what will happen in the future. For now it was a special day for me. We won the match. It couldn’t be better.”

Jahanbakhsh received a standing ovation during his substitution in the second half against Excelsior. ”Incredibly beautiful feeling for me, that I can experience such beautiful moments every time. The supporters gave me goosebumps. The relationship with the supporters and all the people within the club will always remain special to me. It’s nice to have that feeling.”

Where does the winger’s future lie? ”It’s hard to say. Feyenoord is in discussions with my agent. I would like to stay in Europe. I see myself playing football at the highest level in terms of mentality and physically. For now I’m going on holiday. We have two more matches with the national team, then I’m going on holiday. Then we will see what will happen in the future.”