RPL: Ghorbani scores as Ural and Orenburg draw

Sb.by – YEKATERINBURG, In the match of the 29th round of the Russian Football Championship, Ural and Orenburg did not reveal a winner and ended in a draw – 3:3.

The team of Belarusian specialist Viktor Goncharenko extended their unbeaten streak in the tournament to four (one win, three draws).

Today the squad from Yekaterinburg was on the verge of defeat, as they were “on fire” during the match – 1:3. However, they were able to restore the balance to 3:3, and then scored a fourth goal. But the referee, after using VAR, canceled the goal scored by Guilherme Schettine in stoppage time.

Silvie Begic scored twice for the home team (44th, 60th minutes) and Guilherme Schettine (78). The guests’ goalscorers were Dmitry Vorobyov (3), Mohammad Ghorbani (50) and Matias Perez (58).