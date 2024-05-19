Brentford confirms Saman Ghoddos departure

Tehran Times – LONDON, Brentford football club have confirmed five players who will depart the club this summer.

Shandon Baptiste, Saman Ghoddos and Charlie Goode will leave on 30 June once their contracts expire, while loanees Neal Maupay and Sergio Reguilón will return to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Versatile midfielder Ghoddos re-joined Brentford on a one-year contract last summer.

In total, the Iran international has made 107 appearances and scored five goals.

His sumptuous strike in the Bees’ 3-0 win over Burnley at Gtech Community Stadium this season won the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award for October.

“Saman is one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met in football, he’s always positive and makes a fantastic contribution at training and around the squad every day,” said Director of football Phil Giles.

“It was an easy decision to bring him back last summer and he has completely justified that decision.

“He will always be welcome at the club and of course we shouldn’t rule out him coming back again sometime in the future.”

Giles concluded: “On behalf of everyone at Brentford I want to thank all the players who are leaving us this summer and wish them every success in the future.”