Teymourian goal against Buriram United goes down in ACL history [VIDEO]

AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, Trophies might be the ultimate target for clubs and competing in Asia’s top club competition, but for players, the moment of knowing they scored a great goal brings a special feeling of pride.

Over the years, the AFC Champions League has treated the fans to some unforgettable goals, from long-range belters to brilliant solo efforts to intelligently executed finishes.

The-AFC.com brings back some of the greatest goals ahead of the last-ever final and Iranian footballer Andranik Teymourian’s goal is among the memorable ones.

Esteghlal travelled to the Isan region of Thailand for the second leg of the 2013 quarter-finals with a 1-0 lead over Buriram United. The two sides exchanged goals either side of the break, leaving the Iranians with the aggregate lead going into the final minutes, but Iran legend Teymourian had to sign off on the win in tremendous fashion.

The midfielder collected the ball some 40 yards away from goal, nutmegged an opponent on the half-turn, then unleashed an unstoppable drive that whistled into the top corner of the Buriram United net to seal a 2-1 victory on the night and a 3-1 aggregate win, sending Esteghlal into the semi-finals.

Teymourian, now 41, is notably the first Christian to captain Iran’s national team.