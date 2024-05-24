Revealed – The key trait that prompted Inter Milan to sign Iran’s Mehdi Taremi

AL RAYYAN, QATAR - JANUARY 23: Mehdi Taremi of Iran celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the AFC Asian Cup Group C match between Iran and United Arab Emirates at Education City Stadium on January 23, 2024 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, A report in the Italian media explains why Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio opted to sign Porto striker Mehdi Taremi.

The 31-year-old will see out his contract with the Portuguese before joining the Nerazzurri on a free transfer.

The Italian champions already have an agreement in place with the player and his entourage. They have also made a similar arrangement for Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via FcInterNews, Ausilio identified Taremi as the right profile to bolster Simone Inzaghi’s attacking department.

This is mainly due to his ability to play either as a centre-forward or a second striker.

This attribute convinced Ausilio who went on to secure the player’s services. Only the official announcement is missing at this point.

The Porto star will thus join a department led by club captain Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine forged a solid partnership with Marcus Thuram who joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer last summer.

Therefore, Taremi would be able to replace either man when necessary.

Marko Arnautovic could also remain as a fourth choice, while Alexis Sanchez is heading towards the exit door with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

As we reported yesterday, Taremi visited Milan earlier this week. Famous Italian football agent Federico Pastorello revealed as much in an Instagram post he later deleted.

The agent, who worked on the Iranian’s transfer to Inter, proclaimed that the striker is already in love with the city of Milan.

This season, Taremi has contributed with 10 goals and seven assists across all competitions with Porto.