Gholizadeh can become a leader at Lech Poznań: Mariusz Rumak

Transfery.info – POZNAN, Mariusz Rumak has already completed his last pre-match conference of the season as Lech Poznań’s coach. During it, he pointed out Ali Gholizadeh as the potential leader of the team’s offensive formation in the next season.

The 36-time representative of Iran is the most expensive acquisition in the history of the eight-time Polish champion. The club paid the Belgian Royal Charleroi 1.8 million euros.

However, the effects of the invested money caused horror, mainly among fans. So far, the player of the offensive formation has not brought any benefits in terms of direct contributions in goal-scoring actions.

The outgoing Mariusz Rumak, who will be taken over by Niels Frederiksen in the summer, expressed his belief that despite the perturbations, Ali still has the potential to direct the action in the opponent’s penalty area.

– I think there are a lot of guys like that. It is very difficult to talk about personal details today, because many of these players were injured. I saw Ali looking better and better each week after this injury and suddenly everything stopped – lamented the coach.

– Now it is not known whether he will be the leader of this team after returning and completing the preparatory period. He definitely has predispositions, he added.

– There are also some guys who have been here for a long time. There are captains: Mikael (Ishak), “Muraś” [Radosław Murawski], Bartek Salamon, Jesper Karlström. Even “Szymi” [Filip Szymczak] can take a step forward, Rumak summed up his forecasts.

Golizadeh was a disappointment in his debut campaign. In 12 matches for the first team, he did not record a goal or an assist. Of course, health problems related to a torn meniscus did not help him either. In April, the injury recurred.

“Kolejorz” closes this season with a home match against Korona Kielce. There is no longer a chance to participate in European cups.