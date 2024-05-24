Brentford’s Saman Ghoddos nominated for Premier League’s Goal of the Season award. [VIDEO]

Brentford.com – LONDON, Brentford’s Saman Ghoddos has been nominated for the Premier League’s Goal of the Season award for his incredible half-volley in the Bees’ 3-0 win over Burnley; a headed clearance dropped towards Ghoddos 25 yards out and he took one touch to control the ball, before arrowing a fierce half-volley beyond Clarets keeper James Trafford.

The hit, which won October’s Goal of the Month, came in the 3-0 win over Burnley, with Ghoddos’ effort the icing on the cake in the Bees’ first home win of the campaign.

The Iranian, who scored the third and final goal of the contest, netted just three minutes after coming on – and it was a fitting way to wrap up an impressive victory.

Talking about the goal at the time, Ghoddos said: “Christian [Nørgaard] was doing some stepovers, he was tricking everyone, he then made a good cross, I read it well, it was kind of a good touch, and, from that point, I felt like it could be a good shot.

“Thankfully, it was! I was just waiting for it to bounce perfectly so I could hit it.”

Despite being nominated for the Premier League’s award, Ghoddos was pipped to Brentford’s Goal of the Season by team-mate Yoane Wissa, for his acrobatic volley against Chelsea.