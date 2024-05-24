PGPL: Persepolis win against Esteghlal Khuzestan, Sepahan defeats Havadar [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team came from three goals down to beat struggling Esteghlal Khuzestan 4-3 in Iran’s 2023/24 Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) here at the Azadi Stadium on Friday.

Alireza Kazemi opened the scoring for the visiting team Esteghlal Khuzestan just four minutes into the match and Aso Rostam made it 2-0 with a powerful shot inside the area in the 41st minute. Kazemi completed his brace just before the halftime.

Esteghlal Khuzestan Brazilian defender Sávio Roberto was shown his second yellow card in the 76th minute. Persepolis substitute Vahid Amiri was brought down in the penalty area and Mohammadhossein Kananizadegan pulled a goal back from the spot in the 76th minute.

Danial Esmaeilifar made the scoreboard 3-2 two minutes later to keep their hope alive to win the match.

With four minutes remaining, Issa Alekasir equalized the match and Uston Uronov scored the winner in the dying moments of the match.

In Ghaemshahr, Esteghlal were held to a goalless draw by relegation-threatened Nassaji.

Persepolis moved up top of the PGPL with 62 points, one point above Esteghlal.

Esteghlal Khuzestan and Sanat Naft sit 15th and 16th with 22 and 20 points, respectively.

Matchday 26 results:

*Paykan 0-0 Tractor

*Malavan 0-1 Mes

*Sepahan 2-0 Havadar

*Sanat Naft 2-2 Shams Azar

*Gol Gohar 2-3 Aluminum

*Persepolis 4-3 Esteghlal Khuzestan

*Foolad 1-0 Zob Ahan

*Nassaji 0-0 Esteghlal