Saeid Mehri wins Cypriot First Divison with APOEL Nicosia

To10.gr – NICOSIA, APOEL managed a draw in the championship final against AEK Larnaca (1-1) and won their 29th title in its history, their first after five years.

APOEL and AEK Larnaca were tied in the title derby of the last game of the Cypriot league, and the home side won the cup with a draw.

As it happened, the two teams remained at 1-1 in the GSP and it was Sa Pinto’s side that celebrated their 29th championship in its history and the first after five years. On the contrary, the guests did not manage to fulfill their dream and win their maiden championship.

Everything happened in the first quarter, and in the 4th minute Faraz caught Belets’ exit and sent the ball into the net from close range. The goal was disallowed for offside, but via VAR it counted as the scorer was covered.

The joy of the guests lasted only a short time as in the 9th minute due to a tragic inaction by Diunkou, Marquinios scored to tie the game at 1-1.