Mehdi Taremi: The Primeira Liga striker with the best defensive output

Ojogo.pt – PORTO, The study was conducted by the Football Observatory (CIES).

Mehdi Taremi is the forward who defends the best in the Portuguese First League, according to a study by the Football Observatory (CIES).

The 31-year-old FC Porto player appears in 16th place in the ranking that takes into account all European leagues, excluding the ‘Big 5’: England, Italy, Spain, Germany and France.

The parameters analyzed relate to two variables: sprint speed in the defensive moment – ​​and the distance covered – and the percentage of pressure exerted on the opponent without physical contact or with the ball.