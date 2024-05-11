My goal is to continue my career in Europe: Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Fr-fans.nl – ROTTERDAM, Alireza Jahanbakhsh was a guest together with Santiago Gimenez at Ziggo Sport’s Kick’t Met. In it, the attacker discussed his time at Feyenoord, but also the future.

Jahanbakhsh is in his third season in Rotterdam. “To be honest, I always say, above all, that I enjoy my time at Feyenoord,” says Jahanbakhsh on Ziggo Sport’s Kick ‘t Met, which is posted on Ziggo Sport’s YouTube page . ‘I have had three great years at this club. When I came to Feyenoord, to be honest, I never planned that I would stay there for three years. I never thought it would turn out this way. Winning the league, winning the cup, playing a lot of good European games.’

The attacker did not think that things would go this way in recent years. ‘But to be honest, I’m going to Feyenoord now for the next few matches. We’ll see what the future brings. I would like to stay in Europe as long as possible. We have the World Cup in two years. I want to stay at this high level because mentally and physically I see that I can stay a few more years, gain even more experience and that I can perform. That’s what’s going on in my head, to be honest. I can’t say one specific thing that’s on my mind. But looking at the overall situation, I would like to stay in Europe. I would like to stay in one of the good leagues in Europe. That’s my goal, to be honest.” Jahanbakhsh indicates that he hopes to stay as long as possible.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mqNyFr6MaI