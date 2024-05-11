PGPL: Persepolis beat Havadar to move top [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team provisionally climbed to the top of the Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) after beating Havadar 2-0 on Saturday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Pas Stadium behind closed doors, Issa Alekasir made a brace, scoring goal in each half of the match.

Persepolis moved top with 59 points, while Esteghlal are second with 57 points and one game in hands.

The Blues are scheduled to host Foolad on Monday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Elsewhere, Tractor defeated Gol Gohar 2-0 in Tabriz, Mes and Sepahan shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Rafsanjan, Shams Azar edged past Malavan 1-0 in Qazvin and Aluminum were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Sanat Naft in Arak.

On Monday, relegation-threatened teams Esteghlal Khuzestan and Nassaji will meet together in Ahvaz, Zob Ahan will host Paykan in Isfahan and Esteghlal will play Foolad.