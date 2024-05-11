Zahedi assists as Fukuoka beats Kyoto to remain undefeated in 8 games [VIDEO]

Web.gekisaka.jp – KYOTO, J1 Round 13 was held on the 11th, and 12th place Avispa Fukuoka defeated 18th place Kyoto Sanga FC 3-2 on enemy territory.

They got their first win in two games and are undefeated in eight matches (3 wins, 5 draws). Kyoto’s loss was their third straight loss.

It was the away side Fukuoka who took the lead. In the 19th minute of the first half, goalkeeper Masaken Murakami kicked the ball wide to the front, and right wing-back midfielder Masato Yuzawa competed with his opponent. FW Shahab Zahedi picked up the ball and took it to the right of the penalty area. Midfielder Ryoga Sato was then fed and scored the long-awaited first goal of the season with his right foot.

However, Kyoto caught up to the tie with their play from the kickoff after conceding a goal. A long feed from DF Hisashi Apiatawia started FW Tenma Matsuda in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Murakami, and his right-footed shot was blocked, but FW Takumi Miyayoshi reacted to the loose ball. He pushed in with his right foot to score his first goal of the season.

The game continued to move rapidly after halftime, and Fukuoka’s defender Masaya Tashiro scored the go-ahead shot in the 4th minute of the second half. He scored his first goal of the season by hitting a powerful volley shot with his right foot from a scramble on the right corner corner. In the 7th minute, MF Yuto Iwasaki from the left side raised a cross, and MF Kazuya Konno fired a direct volley with his left foot. He hit the net with a powerful trajectory and scored his third goal of the season, his second in a row, making it 3-1.

However, Kyoto also loses ground. Eight minutes into the second half, Miyayoshi from the right side put in a cross with one touch from the kickoff, inducing an own goal from goalkeeper Murakami. Once again, they scored immediately after conceding a goal, closing the gap to 2-3.

Kyoto continued to approach the goal, but was unable to break through Fukuoka’s concentrated defense. It was their second three-game losing streak this season.