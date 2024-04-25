Upcoming Team Melli fixtures for 2026 WC Qualification announced

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s national football team will play Hog Kong and Uzbekistan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification in June.

Team Melli is scheduled to play Hong Kong on June 6 in Hong Kong and will host Uzbekistan in Tehran five days later.

Iran leads Group E with 10 points, followed by Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Hong Kong sits bottom of the table.

The qualification process involves five rounds; the first two also serving as qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.