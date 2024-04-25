Iran down Kyrgyzstan to book place in 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup semifinals [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – BANGKOK, Iran booked their place in the semi-finals of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024 after defeating Kyrgyzstan 6-1 in their last eight tie at the Bangkok Arena on Wednesday.

The win meant the 12-time champions also punched their ticket to the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024, with a meeting against Uzbekistan or Vietnam in Friday’s semi-finals.

Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, will need to wait for the outcome of the day’s last quarter-final between Uzbekistan and Vietnam to learn whether their campaign has concluded, or they will return to action in Friday’s playoffs, the-afc.com reported.

Iran broke the deadlock in the seventh minute when Behrouz Azimi found space down the center to strike the ball into the top right corner of the net.

Kyrgyzstan responded immediately, equalizing a minute later when Bekbolot Akmataliev squared the ball to Amanbaev Donierbek, who beat his marker on the turn before slotting home a grounded effort, leaving Iran keeper Bagher Mohammadi stunned.

Iran restored their lead two minutes later when they were awarded a free-kick with Salar Aghapour curling his effort over the wall and into the top right corner.

Saeid Ahmad Abbasi made it 3-1 three minutes after restart.

Iran scored their fourth in the 25th minute after Ahmad Abbasi gained possession before squaring it to Aliasghar Hassanzadeh to tee-up Mahdi Karimi to slot the ball through the legs of Akmataliev.

Karimi doubled his tally in the 35th minute after collecting the ball off Aghapour’s cutback from the left flank to slot home on turn from the top of the box before Hassanzadeh made it 6-1 from the penalty spot.