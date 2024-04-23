Confirmed: Iran’s star striker Mehdi Taremi joining Italian champions Inter Milan

Presstv – MILAN, Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed the arrival of Iranian star striker Mehdi Taremi at the San Siro Stadium months after reports surfaced about the potential transfer.

In an interview with the DAZN sports streaming platform on Tuesday, Ausilio said his side, which won its 20th Serie A title on Monday after beating rivals AC Milan at the San Siro, look to strengthen their bench with the arrival of Taremi from Porto and Piotr Zielinski from Napoli.

“This is the moment to all rejoice together, we have already done a little something and perhaps a little too quickly because now everyone expects more,” he was quoted as saying.

“But we have already done a couple of things… it’s Zielinski and Taremi.”

With the confirmation coming from the Inter Milan boss, Taremi is all set to join Simone Inzaghi’s ranks in the coming months after completing free transfers.

Legendary Inter Milan and Italy striker Alessandro Altobelli has hailed the announcement, saying the arrival of Taremi and Zielinski shows the team management’s wonderful work on the transfer market.

“Once again, the Nerazzurri management has proven to be up to the task,” he was quoted as saying earlier this week in an interview with L’Interista.

“The directors worked well in advance to bring home two excellent players on a free transfer.”

As the Press TV website reported in August last year, Inter Milan was one of the top-flight football clubs that looked serious in signing the Iranian striker, who plays for the Portuguese football club FC Porto.

Taremi, the 31-year-old start striker for Team Melli, Iran’s national football team, has been making waves in the European football circles with his superlative performances for FC Porto.

Last season, the Iranian football star weighed in with an impressive tally of 31 goals and 10 assists for the prestigious Portuguese football team, demonstrating his impressive abilities.

Out of 31 goals, 7 came in the Champions League, which catapulted him to international fame and prompted top-rung clubs in the English Premier League to make bets on him.

He has in total notched up 80 goals in three seasons for the Portuguese club. Before joining the team, he had a magnificent season with the lesser-known Rio Ave club.

Taremi, who has 36 international goals for Iran in 68 appearances, has been referred to as “the best Asian player in football right now”, ahead of his Iran teammate Sardar Azemoun, South Korea’s Heung-Min Son and Japan’s Takehiro Tomiyasu.