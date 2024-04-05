April 5, 2024

FC Porto and SC Braga keeping eye on Iranian international winger [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 5, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
15 views

777score.com – LISBON, Mehdi Ghayedi, a 25-year-old Iranian winger who has already played 18 games for the national team of Iran and currently plays in the United Arab Emirates.

Ghayedi, a 25-year-old Iranian winger who has been capped 18 times for his country’s national team, scoring seven goals, is reportedly being monitored by SC Braga and FC Porto.

The news was reported by O JOGO, which states that, according to reports from the international press, the warriors and dragons have their sights set on the player who currently plays for Al-Ittihad Kalba in the United Arab Emirates, where he has scored nine goals and provided three assists this season.

However, the two Portuguese clubs are not the only ones interested in the player. Ghaedi is also linked to Anderlecht in Belgium, as well as a possible move to Japanese football.

More Stories

Persepolis keeper Beiranvand sidelined with hand injury

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 5, 2024

Meet the League One star who gives fans incredible behind-the-scenes insights [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 5, 2024

Taremi: Porto coach Conceicao comments on absence of Inter-bound striker

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 4, 2024