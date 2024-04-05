FC Porto and SC Braga keeping eye on Iranian international winger [Report]

777score.com – LISBON, Mehdi Ghayedi, a 25-year-old Iranian winger who has already played 18 games for the national team of Iran and currently plays in the United Arab Emirates.

Ghayedi, a 25-year-old Iranian winger who has been capped 18 times for his country’s national team, scoring seven goals, is reportedly being monitored by SC Braga and FC Porto.

The news was reported by O JOGO, which states that, according to reports from the international press, the warriors and dragons have their sights set on the player who currently plays for Al-Ittihad Kalba in the United Arab Emirates, where he has scored nine goals and provided three assists this season.

However, the two Portuguese clubs are not the only ones interested in the player. Ghaedi is also linked to Anderlecht in Belgium, as well as a possible move to Japanese football.