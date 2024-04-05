Meet the League One star who gives fans incredible behind-the-scenes insights [VIDEO]

The Sun – LONDON, Ryan Tafazolli appeals to fans on Instagram for his fashion sense and shares clips on TikTok mic’d up in games.

LEAGUE One footballer Ryan Tafazolli has amassed a staggering following of over 200,000 fans on social media.

The Wycombe Wanderers star, 32, appears on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Whether it’s showing off his lifestyle, epic holidays and fashion sense in glam snaps.

Or, sharing his opinions on his and team-mate’s latest FIFA ratings – his channels give you a glimpse into the life of a professional.

And he even gets mic’d up during games to give fans a taste of the on-pitch action.

Tafazolli’s behind-the-scenes content gives football fans something to savour.

Glam lifestyle

Tafazolli has been posting clips on TikTok since 2022, sharing his lifestyle on Instagram since 2014, and filmed himself on YouTube since 2008.

But, it’s been a steady rise in his popularity that seen his follower count grow.

On Instagram, where he has 63,000 followers, he shares the epic lifestyle of a footballer.

The handsome defender shows off his fashion choices, from smart linen ensembles complete with a fedora hat to holidays in Abu Dhabi.

From playing Man City in a FA Cup tie to celebrating a goal, his journey is chronicled in a series of snapshots.

However, it’s on TikTok where Ryan comes into his own.

Going viral

Astonishingly, he has gained an impressive 128,000 followers on his channel.

Better still, his videos have generated a staggering 4.2 million likes.

Very impressive numbers for a footballer has never played in the top flight.

The reason why Ryan appeals is simple. He gives football fans access into matchdays, training, recovery, lifestyle and on-pitch POV’s.

Often, he gets mic’d up during a game, which shows the grittier side of League One.

Playing mind games with his opponents, as well as coarse language and wind-ups are par for the course.

One clip captioned, ‘How to get into an opponent’s head in game’ shows Ryan winding up a penalty taker in a game before he’s about to strike the ball.

While sportsmanship may have seemed to have gone out the window, the hilarious nature of the giant centre back, who stands at 6ft5in, shouting at the forward he’s going to miss makes compelling viewing.

And 2.3 million TikTok users have watched the video.

But where Ryan’s TikTok becomes a useful tool is the quick montages and fitness tips he provides.

In one, he shows off the three best exercises to prevent you from suffering recurring hamstring injuries.

In another, he highlights a cheat to improve your speed.

Although that could be taken with a pinch of salt, if EA Sports are to be believed.

Slammed for pace

Over on his YouTube channel, Ryan posed a video of Wycombe’s stars receiving their FIFA ratings.

In the football world, this is something you imagine that that goes on all over the country – with players disputing their stats in the game.

Influencer Ryan was equally bemused by his 39 rating for pace.

“I am now the slowest in the squad, so I am unhappy” he is seen saying in a brilliant edited video inside the dressing room with his teammates.

As for his shooting stat of 28, he joked: “They’ve not seen me finish, clearly.”

Edited pieces include a ‘Day in the life of a footballer’, ‘Training with Lewandowski’s trainer,’ and matchday vlogs are intriguing.

While elsewhere, his achievements in the game are celebrated, like the ‘Road to Promotion’ to facing up against tough opponents.

There’s even a clip with Pep Guardiola, sadly his mic wasn’t working, but Ryan explained that the Spanish tactician explained to him the sacrifices needed to be made to get to the top.

If you haven’t made it as a professional footballer, this is the closest you will get to understanding what it is like to live like one.