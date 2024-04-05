Persepolis keeper Beiranvand sidelined with hand injury

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand is expected to miss four to six weeks after sustaining a hand injury.

Beiranvand has suffered a flexor tendon injury in international duty, as MRI has confirmed his rupture of flexor tendon.

His absence could be a big blow to Persepolis as the Reds are chasing the Iran Professional League (IPL) title for the second successive year.

Persepolis sits second in the IPL table, three points behind Esteghlal.