Fardin Rabet scores as Olimpia Grudziądz claim second victory in a row [VIDEO]

Radiopik.pl – GRUDZIADZ, In the 27th round of the Polish 2nd League, the Olimpia Grudziądz defeated GKS Jastrzębie 2:1 in front of their home audience.

It was a very important meeting for Mariusz Pawlak’s players. GKS is also in the relegation zone, but has played one match less. Olimpia now has a chance to gain more points, which would allow it to shorten the distance to its rivals in the fight for relegation.

After the first half, the hosts had no reason to be happy. The visitors went into the break with the lead after a goal scored in the 34th minute. The result did not change for a long time, but finally in the 64th minute there was an equalizer. The goal was scored by Ivan Tsiupa.

The situation got even better when in the 71st minute one of the visiting players saw a red card. The Grudziądz team took advantage of the advantage play. In the 82nd minute, Fardin Rabet scored the winning goal.