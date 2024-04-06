PGPL: Esteghlal held by Mes, Malavan defeat Nassaji [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team were held to a 2-2 draw by Mes Rafsanjan in 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Saturday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Sajad Shahbazzadeh gave the visiting team a lead just three minutes into the match but Gustavo Blanco leveled the score in the 16th minute.

Saeid Vasei scored second goal for Mes just one minute into the second half but Blanco completed his brace four minutes later for the PGPL leaders.

In Ghaemshahr, Malavan edged past struggling Nassaji 1-0 and Shams Azar defeated Zob Ahan 2-0 in Isfahan.

On Sunday, Gol Gohar will host Persepolis in Sirjan, Paykan will host Esteghlal Khuzestan and Foolad are to meet Havadar in Ahvaz.