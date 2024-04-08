PGPL: Persepolis defeat Gol Gohar, Foolad draw with Havadar [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – SIRJAN, Persepolis football team earned a great win against Gol Gohar in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Sunday.

In an away match, the Reds edged Gol Gohar 1-0 in Sirjan and narrowed the gap on PGPL leaders Esteghlal to one point.

Oston Urunov fired a pearler beyond the reach of Gol Gohar keeper Mohammadreza Akhbari in the 28th minute in what can only be described as a spectacular goal.

Elsewhere, Paykan edged past struggling Esteghlal Khuzestan 1-0 and Foolad and Havadar shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw.