Iran climbs in latest World Futsal Ranking

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 8, 2024
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s national futsal team moved up one place in the world futsal ranking released on Monday.

Team Melli moved up to sixth place in the table with 1,597 points.

Brazil leads the table with 1,856 points.

Spain (1,734) and Portugal (1,733) sit in the second and third places, respectively.

Russia (1,649) and Argentina (1,619) are fourth and fifth in the table.

Japan is the Asian second-best team with 1,403 points.

Iran has recently finished in second place in the Vietnam 2024 International futsal tournament.

Iran is warming up for the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup in Thailand, where it is drawn in Group D against Kuwait, Bahrain and Afghanistan.

