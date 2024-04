(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – POZNAN, Lech Poznan winger Ali Gholizadeh missed the rest of the 2023/24 Poland Ekstraklasa due to foot injury.

Lech Poznan coach Mariusz Rumak has confirmed that the Iranian winger is not available until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old player will have to undergo knee surgery.

The next match of Lech Poznan will be against Puszcza Niepołomice, slated for Saturday.

Lech are currently third in the table.