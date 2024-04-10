PGPL: Sepahan stunned by Sanat Naft, Tractor draws with Aluminum [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – ABADAN, Sepahan football team were stunned by struggling Sanat Naft in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) Monday night.

In the match held in Abadan, Bubacarr Trawally was on target for the hosts in the eight minute and Yousef Key Shams made it 2-0 in the 26th minute.

Shahriar Moghanlou pulled a goal back in the 33rd minute.

Tractor and Aluminum shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Tabriz.

Mehdi Hashemnejad scored for Tractor in the 36th minute and Mehran Mousavi leveled the score in the 83rd minute.

Esteghlal remain top of the PGPL table with 47 points, one point above Persepolis.

Tractor and Sepahan are third and fourth respectively with 40 and 38 points.