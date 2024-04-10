April 10, 2024

Sardar Azmoun’s condition improves [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 10, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
23 views

Romapress.net – ROME, Sardar Azmoun is working in order to return to Daniele De Rossi’s disposal as soon as possible for the final stretch.

The Iranian striker has been missing for the past two weeks due to an injury picked while on international duty.

So far, the player has been undergoing physiotherapy and personalized training sessions.

According to Il Tempo, however, Azmoun is making rapid progress in his recovery.

If the striker continues to respond positively in training, he could be reintegrated with the rest of the team for the final weeks of the season.

More Stories

PGPL: Sepahan stunned by Sanat Naft, Tractor draws with Aluminum [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 10, 2024

Lech Poznan’s Ali Gholizadeh to miss rest of season

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 8, 2024

Iran climbs in latest World Futsal Ranking

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 8, 2024