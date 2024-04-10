Sardar Azmoun’s condition improves [Report]

Romapress.net – ROME, Sardar Azmoun is working in order to return to Daniele De Rossi’s disposal as soon as possible for the final stretch.

The Iranian striker has been missing for the past two weeks due to an injury picked while on international duty.

So far, the player has been undergoing physiotherapy and personalized training sessions.

According to Il Tempo, however, Azmoun is making rapid progress in his recovery.

If the striker continues to respond positively in training, he could be reintegrated with the rest of the team for the final weeks of the season.