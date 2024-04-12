Jahanbakhsh played his 100th match for Feyenoord

1908.nl – ROTTERDAM, In a historic Classic (6-0) last week, Jahanbakhsh played his 100th match in the Feyenoord shirt.

The Iranian was brought in in the summer of 2021 as Steven Berghuis’s replacement. Alireza Jahanbakhsh made his debut in the Feyenoord shirt on July 29, 2021, in the home match against FC Drita in the second preliminary round of the Conference League.

The Iranian has experienced Feyenoord’s entire renaissance under Arne Slot from the start. Just like Arne Slot, Jahanbakhsh also arrived in the summer of 2021. After that, things only went uphill for Feyenoord. Jahanbakhsh scored the 7-0 in the historic Classic, but unfortunately it was disallowed.

Jahanbakhsh to Feyenoord Media about his hundredth match: “I am very proud to play my 100th match for this great club! What a beautiful moment, what a beautiful match to make my 100th! It is difficult to explain how happy I am am, actions are not words! I love you all.”

In the 100 games that Alireza Jahanbakhsh played for Feyenoord, he scored 17 times and provided 14 assists.

Feyenoord-PSV

Last season, Jahanbakhsh showed fantastic performance in the home match against PSV. Feyenoord fell behind 0-2 in their own stadium. The moment Jahanbakhsh starts warming up, the entire stadium starts chanting his name. The Iranian comes on and plays a match he will never forget. In the 81st minute he put the 1-2 on the scoreboard, giving the entire Kuip hope for a result again. In the 96th minute, Jahanbakhsh scores the 2-2, allowing Feyenoord to maintain a four-point lead over PSV. In the event of a defeat, PSV would have come within one point of Feyenoord. But thanks to Jahanbakhsh’s two goals, Feyenoord continues to have a margin. The Rotterdam team eventually became national champions on May 14.

Feyenoord previously announced that it would not renew Jahanbakhsh’s contract.