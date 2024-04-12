Taremi to join Inter as non-EU player due to slow citizenship process [Report]

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Porto striker Mehdi Taremi will reportedly join Inter Milan in the summer as a non-EU player as he won’t be able to obtain his Portuguese passport in time.

The 31-year-old is currently running on an expiring deal with The Dragao. He opted against renewing his deal in favor of joining the Nerazzurri next season.

The Serie A giants reportedly have an agreement in hand with the Iran international. They will be able to register him as a free agent in the summer.

Yesterday, a report from Portugal claimed Inter will be able to sign the player as a European citizen.

Taremi will soon become eligible to obtain Portuguese citizenship after spending five years in the country. He joined Rio Ave in the summer of 2019 before moving to Porto a year later.

But according to Tuttosport via FcInterNews, the process to obtain citizenship requires some time, while the Nerazzurri are keen to sign Taremi by the start of July.

Therefore, the Serie A leaders will end up registering Taremi as a non-EU player.

According to the rules, the club can only sign a limited number of non-European players during the campaign.

Nevertheless, Inter are willing to use one of those slots on the Iranian bomber rather than wait for him to get his Portuguese passport.

Taremi will be the first summer reinforcements of the summer alongside Piotr Zielinski. The Polish midfielder will also join as a free agent once his contract with Napoli expires.