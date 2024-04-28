Sayyadmanesh assists in away loss to AA Gent

Sporza.be – GENT, On the homefield of AA Gent, Westerlo narrowly lost (3-2), meaning they are still waiting for a victory in the Europe Play-offs.

After barely one minute, Sayyadmanesh assisted the opening goal by Lucas Stassin. Referee Brent Staessens approved the goal and after a two-minute VAR check, the decision stood.

After about ten minutes, Ghent got a better grip on the match and started to create chances themselves, with success.

With two minutes left, Gandelman and Fernandez-Pardo made it 2-1 by the 21st minute.

But Westerlo also proved resilient. Bart Goor’s team remained dangerous and deservedly equalized again just after the half hour through Madsen.

After the break, Ghent remained having difficulty dealing with the quick Westerlo. That said, the home side eventually found the winner through Julien De Sart in the 64th minute.