PGPL: Esteghlal & Persepolis held by rivals, Havadar defeats Sanat Naft [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams were held to goalless draw by their rivals in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Wednesday.

In Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium, leaders Esteghlal were held by Tractor in a lackluster match.

In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Persepolis could have moved up to top of the table with a win over Sepahan but failed to win the match.

Persepolis captain Omid Alishah was shown a straight red card in the 82nd minute.

Earlier in the day, rock-bottom Sanat Naft lost to Havadar 2-1 in Tehran, struggling Esteghlal Khuzestan drew 1-1 with Malavan in Ahvaz, Nassaji defeated Zob Ahan 2-0 in Isfahan, Mes and Gol Gohar shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Kerman derby and Aluminum were held to a 1-1 draw by Foolad in Arak.

Esteghlal still lead the table with 54 points, one point above Persepolis.