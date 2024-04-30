FIFA, AFC congratulate Iran on Asian futsal championship

PressTV – BANGKOK, The heads of the World Football Federation and the Asian Football Confederation have congratulated Iran’s national futsal team on their championship in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup competitions.

On Monday, Gianni Infantino and Sheikh Salman Bin Ibrahim Al Khalifah extended their respective felicitations to Team Melli Futsal on their victory a day earlier after the squad beat hosts Thailand to be crowned the games’ champions edit.

Led by renowned former Iranian player Vahid Shamsaei, the Iranian team convincingly triumphed in all their matches en route to reaching the final.

The final showdown in Bangkok saw the Iranian side soar past the Thais 4-1.

Earlier on Sunday, Uzbekistan had secured the third place by winning a penalty shootout 3-1 after an exhilarating play-off against Tajikistan that had ended in a 5-5 draw.

The 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, the 17th edition of the biennial international futsal championship, took place in Thailand from April 17 to 28.

Earlier, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi also extended his congratulations to the Iran men’s national futsal team for their splendid victory.