Motaraghebjafarpour assists in Kalmar FF loss to Mjällby [VIDEO]

Fotbolldirekt.se – HALLEVIK, The home team Mjällby took an odd-goal victory in the match against Kalmar at Strandvallen. The team won the match in Allsvenskan on Monday with 3-2 (2-2). Jacob Killerich struck in stoppage time and became the hero of the match with his 3-2 goal.

Mjällby started the match best and took the lead. Nicklas Røjkjær scored the goal on a pass from Imam Jagne, already in the 18th minute.

Kalmar equalized at 1-1 in the 22nd minute, when Kevin Jensen scored a goal played by Arash Motaraghebjafarpour.

The team also took the lead in the 34th minute, when Jacob Trenskow found the right.

Mjällby equalized at 2-2 at the end of the first half, through Imam Jagne played by Elliot Stroud. The match-deciding goal came in overtime, when Jacob Killerich struck and scored 3-2 for Mjällby on a pass from Arvid Brorsson.

This was Mjällby’s second odd-goal victory this season. The loss was also Kalmar’s fourth odd-goal loss.

This means that Mjällby is in fifth place in the table, and Kalmar is in 16th and last place.

The next opponent for Mjällby is the Brommapojkarna. Kalmar takes on Halmstad at home.