Azmoun reflects on loss to Bologna: “We will continue to play hard despite this result.”

Romapress.net – ROME, Roma attacker Sardar Azmoun was back on the score sheet tonight as he scored the team’s only goal of the night in their 1-3 defeat to Bologna.

In his post-match reaction to DAZN, Azmoun remarked, “Sometimes games go like this. It’s inevitable. Bologna did very well and deserved to win.”

“Obviously we wanted the 3 points, but sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. We will continue on our path, we will continue to play hard despite this result.”

“The task of those who come off the bench is to help the team as they can, it’s our job. We all have to contribute to the good of the team.”