Gholizadeh is a fantastic guy in the locker room: Mariusz Rumak

Weszio.com – POZNAN, Ali Gholizadeh is the most expensive transfer in the history of Lech Poznań and to say that he has not met the expectations placed on him so far is an understatement. The Iranian came to the club injured, had to recover for a long time, played a few poor matches and… was injured again. However, Mariusz Rumak believes that it is too early to write off the Iranian and is sure that he will show his class because he has the skills.

Ali Gholizadeh underwent surgery on Tuesday and will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. The Iran representative came to Lech in the summer for a record-breaking EUR 1.8 million from Charleroi.

– It’s hard to say whether Ali Gholizadeh failed at Lech. His time was so short that after a few matches it is impossible to give him a global assessment as to whether he will be the leading figure of “Kolejorz” in the future. Ali had one injury, now another, it’s the same injury. We need to improve this procedure, I hope he will be ready for the summer preparation period, and maybe it will come back this season – said Mariusz Rumak at a press conference before the match against Puszcza Niepołomice.

– If he works through the period – okay, he did, but you have to remember that he joined us later – and he is in the rhythm of the match, then believe me, he can do a lot with the ball at his feet, which he shows in training. Ali Gholizadeh is a fantastic boy in the locker room, who was well received and builds, not divides, so he will definitely be a figure who can offer a lot to the team and show a lot to the fans – noted the Lech coach.

Gholizadeh’s previous record in Lech is 13 matches (729 minutes) and zero goals in the first division.