PGPL: Esteghlal and Persepolis emerge victorious, Tractor lose to Zob Ahan [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams edged their rivals at the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Friday.

PGPL leaders Esteghlal beat Aluminum 1-0 in Arak thanks to a goal from Gustavo Blanco in the 45th minute.

In Tehran, Persepolis earned a vital win over plucky Malavan at the Azadi Stadium. Issa Alekasir found the back of the net with a header in the 49th minute.

Third-place Tractor suffered a home 4-1 loss against Zob Ahan in Tabriz, Sepahan were held to a goalless draw by struggling Nassaji in Isfahan, Esteghlal Khuzestan defeated Sanat Naft 2-1, Shams Azar edged past Foolad 1-0 in Qazvin, Havadar defeated Gol Gohar 1-0 in Tehran and Mes and Paykan shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in Rafsanjan.

Esteghlal lead the table with 50 points, one point above Persepolis.