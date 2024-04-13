Taremi scores as Porto draw at home to Famalicão [VIDEO]

Portugoal.net – PORTO, FC Porto have been dealt a fresh blow in their sub-par season after registering a 2-2 draw to FC Famalicão at the Estádio do Dragão, this Saturday evening.

The Blue & Whites were dipped in pressure after a Jhonder Cadíz double, either side of Porto’s first-half equaliser, had Famalicão carrying a 2-1 lead into the break.

Porto were able to claw a goal back through Mehdi Taremi, but a winner proved to be out of reach as frustration got the better of the northern giants once more, in the form of a late Evanilson red card.