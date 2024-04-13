April 13, 2024

Taremi scores as Porto draw at home to Famalicão [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 13, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (3 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
28 views

Portugoal.net – PORTO, FC Porto have been dealt a fresh blow in their sub-par season after registering a 2-2 draw to FC Famalicão at the Estádio do Dragão, this Saturday evening.

The Blue & Whites were dipped in pressure after a Jhonder Cadíz double, either side of Porto’s first-half equaliser, had Famalicão carrying a 2-1 lead into the break.

Porto were able to claw a goal back through Mehdi Taremi, but a winner proved to be out of reach as frustration got the better of the northern giants once more, in the form of a late Evanilson red card.

More Stories

Zahedi scores as Avispa Fukuoka draw at home against Hiroshima [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 13, 2024

Gholizadeh is a fantastic guy in the locker room: Mariusz Rumak

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 12, 2024

PGPL: Esteghlal and Persepolis emerge victorious, Tractor lose to Zob Ahan [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 12, 2024