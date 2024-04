Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Sepahan football team defeated Zob Ahan 1-0 in Isfahan derby in the 2023/24 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Wednesday.

In the match held at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, Shahriar Moghanlou was on target from the penalty spot in the 69th minute.

Sepahan moved up to third place with 42 points, eight points behind leaders Esteghlal.