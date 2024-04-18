Russian Cup: Ghorbani scores in Orenburg loss to Dynamo in semi-final of Path of Regions [VIDEO]

Championat.com – ORENBURG, In the match of the first stage of the 1/2 finals of the Path of Regions of the Fonbet Russian Cup, Orenburg and Dynamo met at the Gazovik stadium in Orenburg.

The match was officiated by a team of referees led by Pavel Kukuyan (Sochi). The meeting began at 17:00 Moscow time. It ended in victory for the guests with a score of 4:2.

Already in the 11th minute the guests took the lead. Forward Fedor Smolov scored in their lineup. In the 62nd minute, Konstantin Tyukavin doubled the advantage of the capital club.

In the 68th minute, the hosts pulled one goal back through the efforts of Mohammad Ghorbani. But Dynamo midfielder Denis Makarov sent the third goal into the Orenburg goal in the 74th minute. It was Jorge Carrascal who brought the matter to ruin. However, Jordi Thompson in stoppage time allowed the hosts to avoid a major defeat.

Thus, Dynamo beat Orenburg and advanced to the next stage of the Path of Regions of the Russian Cup.