Ezatolahi scores a banger in thrilling ADNOC Pro League derby [VIDEO]

Uaeproleague.ae – DUBAI, Al Nasr clinched a hard-fought 3-2 win over Shabab Al Ahli in matchweek 19 of the ADNOC Pro League at Al Maktoum Stadium on Wednesday. The game was action-packed from the start, with Al Nasr dominating the early minutes and taking a quick lead.

The match opened with Al Nasr’s Samir Memisevic scoring a header in the 9th minute. Shabab Al Ahli quickly equalized three minutes later with a stunning strike from S. Ezatolahi. Al Nasr regained the lead in the 32nd minute through Manolo Gabbiadini.

The game intensified when Shabab Al Ahli’s Renan Victor received a direct red card for a foul in the 42nd minute, leaving his team a man short. Despite the disadvantage, Shabab Al Ahli fought back, with Munas Dabbur heading in an equalizer from a corner in the 85th minute. However, Al Nasr’s Issac Tshikuna Tshibangu delivered a last-minute goal in the 91st minute, securing a dramatic win for his team.

This victory not only marks Al Nasr’s first four consecutive home wins since the 2020-2021 season but also boosts their points to 31, keeping them competitive in the league standings. Shabab Al Ahli, despite the loss, remains ahead with 37 points. The exciting league race continues as both teams prepare for their upcoming fixtures.